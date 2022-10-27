Man Convicted In Freeman Pit Bull Attack

OLIVET – A Sioux Falls man has been convicted on two misdemeanor charges related to pit bull attacks on a Freeman woman, who was bitten 17 times and suffered 63 injuries while walking in her neighborhood.
Damien Scorzafava, 21, was convicted Monday after a one-day trial at the Hutchinson County courthouse in Olivet.
He was found guilty on one count of aiding and abetting in the crime of obstructing law enforcement officers and one count of false reporting to authorities.
Both are a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a maximum punishment on each count of one year imprisonment in a county jail and a $2,000 fine.
Judge Patrick Smith has set a Nov. 14 sentencing in Olivet.
Scorzafava was accused of helping conceal and move the dogs, described as pit bull mixes, and in making false statements to law enforcement.
His trial and conviction mark the latest developments arising from the June incident.
The victim, 55-year-old Aleta Starner of Freeman, “was covered in bites and lacerations from head to toe,” according to court records. She suffered lacerations, scratches and abrasions, with doctors using about nine different sutures to close up all of her deeper injuries.
Starner said she was attacked from behind by four dogs all at once. Three dogs were located at a Yankton apartment and taken to a Sioux Falls facility where they were euthanized. A fourth dog has not been located.
The dogs are owned by 63-year-old Denise Schild of Freeman. Her son, 33-year-old Dawson Schild, lives with her.
Dawson Schild has been scheduled for trial on the same two misdemeanor charges. However, he is apparently attempting to elude authorities, based on court records.
Hutchinson County State’s Attorney Glenn Roth reported the Schilds would not be testifying at Scorzafava’s trial because of difficulty producing them in court.
“Dawson Schild is unavailable as a witness because we can’t find him, and Denise Schild is in Arizona for the winter and is going to be unavailable as a witness for the state,” Roth said in court records.
The witnesses at Scorzafava’s trial included Starner; neighbors and witnesses Barron Nankivel and Freeman police officer Jonathan Sliven, according to a court official.
Roth emailed Parkston defense attorney Keith Goehring, asking for agreement on a set of facts given the Schilds’ unavailability as witnesses in Scorzafava’s court proceedings.
“In order to move forward with the trial for this case and to save time and effort, I am proposing that we stipulate to the following facts,” Roth said.
Those facts included Denise Schild as the dogs’ owner, Dawson Schild as her son and living with her at the time of the June 13 dog attack, and that Slevin came to the Schild residence to pick up the dogs immediately after the attack.
“The police officer went to the Schild residence twice on the morning of June 13th. The first time, he spoke to Dawson Schild, and Dawson told Officer Slevin that he was not going to turn the dogs over to the police,” Roth wrote.
“The second time that Officer Slevin went back to pick up the dogs, Denise Schild told Officer Slevin that her son, Dawson, had taken the dogs with him and they were not on her property.
“We can also stipulate that Denise Schild delivered three of the four dogs to a relative, Michelle Blackledge in Yankton, South Dakota, on June 14th, and the relative turned the dogs over to the police on June 16th.”
At a July 5 meeting, the Freeman City Council voted to put the dogs down, despite protests from the Schilds and others. The Freeman council meeting produced strong feelings from both supporters and opponents of putting the dogs to sleep, according to media reports.
In August, Second Circuit Judge Doug Hoffman of Sioux Falls upheld the Freeman City Council’s decision to euthanizie the three dogs after they mauled Sterner — a decision which set off an emotional response from Denise Schild.
She appeared at the hearing and addressed the judge without an attorney. Dawson Schild was not present at the hearing.
Schild told the judge she misunderstood the intent of the hearing. She was upset at him for not overturning the city council’s decision. She thought the hearing was an appeal and the judge would spare her dogs over what she termed “an isolated incident.”
As she exited the courtroom, Schild paused before Freeman residents in attendance, including Starner and Slevin, and angrily called them “murderers.” She continued making comments as she exited the courtroom.
Moments earlier, Freeman City Attorney Mike Fink provided a narrative of the events leading to the dogs’ attack. The accounts are also carried in court papers.
On June 13, at about 6:30 a.m., Starner was allegedly mobbed by four dogs as she walked near the Freeman Community Center. She said a motorist and passersby attempted to drive the dogs away and assist her.
Starner was taken to the Freeman hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The Schilds live at 309 S. Wipf Street, where the dogs were kept.
According to Schild, she and her son were awakened when they heard a noise and realized the dogs had gotten out of the house. She denied any passersby attempted to assist Starner or that a passing motorist left his vehicle to respond.
Schild denied the dogs were vicious, alluding that Starner could have avoided any attack if she had acted differently around the dogs.
Schild disputed witness accounts of the existence of a fourth dog and questioned the council’s ability to make a proper decision on the issue.
Schild had taken the three dogs in question to her niece in Yankton, who was unaware of the Freeman incident. Upon learning the details, the Yankton woman contacted the Schilds to retrieve the dogs immediately.
Authorities received a tip about the Yankton location, and the woman voluntarily surrendered the dogs.
Schild said she had arranged for a rescue group to take ownership of the dogs and retrain them. However, Fink later told the Press & Dakotan that the Schilds had never previously mentioned such a group, and the information was new to city officials.
During the court hearing, Fink said Starner was fortunate the dogs didn’t knock her to the ground, or she could have suffered far more severe injuries. The attorney said the victim suffered a number of injuries to her arm, including a broken bone in her pinkie finger that created difficulty moving her hand.
After the hearing, Fink told the Press & Dakotan the court didn’t need the circuit court’s approval but wanted to provide the Schilds with another source of due process.
Besides the criminal charges, Starner has filed a lawsuit against the Schilds seeking damages. The City of Freeman is also seeking reimbursement for its expenses in locating, housing and euthanizing the dogs.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate Dawson Schild. When found, he is scheduled for a trial on his charges.
