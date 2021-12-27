South Dakota recorded 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,459. It was the fifth time this month the state has reported 10 or more deaths in a single reporting day. There have been 135 fatalities posted so far in December.
For Union County, it was the 47th COVID death overall and first since Oct. 29.
The DOH posted 510 new infections Monday, with active cases rising to 7,224 (+134), while current hospitalizations rose to 244 (+7). Twenty new hospitalizations were reported.
Yankton County saw 13 new infections, the ninth straight reporting day of double-digit increases. Twelve new recoveries were posted, with active cases rising to 274; the county’s number of active cases have risen 73% so far this month. Two new hospitalizations were also recorded. The DOH reported Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 10 COVID-19 cases, six of which were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. Meanwhile, no COVID cases were reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +10.
New hospitalizations were also recorded in Charles Mix (+3) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
In the DOH’s daily update on the state’s community spread levels for South Dakota counties, all counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread. Statewide, 59 of South Dakota’s 66 counties were listed at high community spread, down four from last week.
