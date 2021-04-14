Friends Of Library Book Sale Saturday

Yankton’s Friends of the Library (FOL) will be hosting their first 2021 outdoor sale on the community library’s front lawn on Saturday, April 17, running from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., weather permitting. (The rain date is April 24). Hardcover books are $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents. Look for the blue tents.
“The community has been very generous in dropping off book donations,” said Sharon Ehrhart, president of the Friends of the Library. “After the long winter hiatus, the ‘Friends of the Library’ is excited to be getting our book donations into circulation. We completed some major housecleaning over the winter months, and we are thrilled to share new book choices.”
The book sale consists of books strictly from donations, not from the library. There will be audiobooks, puzzles and a great selection of books from infant through adult, fiction and nonfiction, as well as a large selection of condensed books, classics, and vintage sets. Included at the sale will be a table of free items.
The Friends of the Yankton Community Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to enhance the activities and goals of the library. The money from the book sales helps defray costs of the library’s summer reading program and purchase bigger ticket items for the library’s needs
All Friends members get a free book with purchase. You are asked to identify yourself as a member to get your free book when you make your purchases.
If anyone wants to become a Friends of the Library member, there will be membership forms available at the sale. Individual membership: Ten dollars a year and can be paid at any book sale or in the library.
Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available.
FOL has another outdoor sale planned for Saturday, June 5 (rain date June 12), from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Until the library meeting room becomes available, we will host outdoor sales,” Ehrhart said. “We are looking forward to when we can be indoors, holding quarterly sales over three days, with Friend of the Library members having access to the sale on the first day and open to the public on days two and three.”
Visit “Friends of Yankton Community Library” Facebook page for upcoming book sales.
