• Buyanduit Orr, 45, Gayville, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Ryan Brown, 26, Beresford, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lanny Berntson Jr., 46, Tyndall, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Ambrose Tyndall, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism, grand theft (felony) and driving under the influence.
