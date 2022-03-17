TYNDALL — A Pheasants Forever habitat workshop will be held at the Tyndall Community Center, 1609 Laurel Street, Tyndall, on Thursday, March 31, running from 2-4 p.m.
Tyler Rafter — the Pheasants Forever Farm Bill biologist stationed across Bon Homme, Yankton, Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties — will conduct the workshop. Topics scheduled to be covered include (but are not limited to) CRP, CREP, Habitat and common myths surrounding conservation.
Refreshments will be provided.
If there are any questions beforehand, reach out to Rafter with Pheasants Forever at 641-344-5570 or at trafter@pheasantsforever.org.
