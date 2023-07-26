PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has announced the final tail collection total for the fifth year of the Nest Predator Bounty Program as part of Gov. Kristi Noem’s Second Century Initiative. For 2023, 50,552 total tails were submitted by 2,481 participants.

The 2023 program saw the highest level of youth participation since inception, with youth under the age of 18 composing 46% of total participants. Youth participation has steadily increased, with last year's participation at 32%.

