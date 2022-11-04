SIOUX FALLS — With the end of Daylight Saving Time, South Dakota motorists need to prepare for related changes during their commutes. AAA warns motorists to be prepared for sun glare during their morning commute and for earlier darkness and reduced visibility on the road during their evening commute.

“Ninety percent of drivers’ reaction time is dependent upon their vision, which is severely limited at night,” said AAA South Dakota spokesman Shawn Steward. “Motorists should focus on night driving safety measures the moment the sun sets. It’s one of the most challenging times to drive because motorist’s eyes are frequently adjusting to the increasing darkness.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.