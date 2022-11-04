SIOUX FALLS — With the end of Daylight Saving Time, South Dakota motorists need to prepare for related changes during their commutes. AAA warns motorists to be prepared for sun glare during their morning commute and for earlier darkness and reduced visibility on the road during their evening commute.
“Ninety percent of drivers’ reaction time is dependent upon their vision, which is severely limited at night,” said AAA South Dakota spokesman Shawn Steward. “Motorists should focus on night driving safety measures the moment the sun sets. It’s one of the most challenging times to drive because motorist’s eyes are frequently adjusting to the increasing darkness.”
AAA recommends wearing high-quality sunglasses and adjusting the car’s sun visors as needed. Late afternoon driving also presents a similar glare problem, so drivers should take the same precautions. Use of the night setting on rearview mirrors can reduce glare from headlights approaching from the rear.
The time change can disturb sleep patterns, and when combined with the earlier dusk and darkness during the evening commute, become a formula for drowsy driving and fatigue-related crashes.
Sleep-deprived drivers cause traffic crashes that can lead to death and debilitating injuries on American roadways each year. Research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including 109,000 crashes that result in injuries and 6,400 fatal crashes.
“While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and motorists realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change – especially when they are behind the wheel,” continued AAA South Dakota’s Steward. “Although we gain an hour of sleep, our sleep patterns are disrupted. This can result in drowsy driving episodes, and it is unsafe to drive when we are feeling sleepy.”
Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven. However, more than half of drivers involved in fatigue-related crashes experienced no symptoms before falling asleep behind the wheel.
Motorists are also urged to be more cautious of deer sightings and crashes. November and December are among the most dangerous months of the year for motor vehicle collisions with animals. A collision with a deer or other animal can put a serious dent in your vehicle, if not destroy it completely, and could result in serious injuries or fatalities.
