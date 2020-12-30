One Year On, Water Plant Expansion A Success Story

While the COVID-19 pandemic took up much of the city’s time in 2020, a piece of infrastructure key to the next phase of growth quietly hit its stride.
For nearly a year now, the $34 million expansion of the 1972 water plant has been in operation while the city’s first water treatment facility was forever removed from the system.
Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson told the Press & Dakotan that officials are pleased with how the project turned out.
“We came out of the process with the general contractor and consulting engineer pretty happy,” he said.
With the expansion, the city can now process a firm capacity of five million gallons of water per day (MGD) with room for expansion in the future.
“Each skid can do about 2.5 MGD and we have three skids,” he said. “With one skid out of service, we get that firm capacity of five MGD. It’s got room for a fourth skid that would push that firm capacity up to 7.5 MGD.”
A skid refers to the collection of equipment that helps to process the water.
Goodmanson said the amount it can process will actually increase as the collector well is used more and more.
“The way the collector well will work is, the more water we pull through that collector well, the easier it will be to treat the water,” he said. “That firm capacity will actually grow as we get a better water quality through that collector well and get more influence from the river. In the future, we should be able to push a firm capacity of close to 8-9 MGD out of there, if needed.”
He said it will likely be decades before the city will need to think of adding on to its water treatment capacity.
“We’d have to have significant growth to add that fourth skid,” he said. “With the three skids that we have and that 5 MGD, we’re sitting good for 20-30 years most likely. That all depends on what development would come in.”
Goodmanson said all of the “teething” issues that have occurred over the past year have been minor in nature.
“We’ve had some little things to work through with controls and getting all of the communications up and running correctly,” he said. “Overall, it’s really worked well.”
Officials had hoped to hold a public open house at some point in the spring, but those plans were canceled with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the completion of the project was the culmination of years of work.
“We’re certainly all excited that it’s complete,” Leon said. “When we started down this road more than five years ago, it just seemed like something that was way off in the distant future. Once we got the collector well finished and got started on the water plant in 2017, it really started to come together nicely.”
She added that the expansion will be well worth the cost.
“It secures the future, not just for residential development, but certainly industrial and commercial development for generations,” she said. “This facility can expand if we need to and we have no qualms about how much water we can intake from the collector well. I really feel secure about our future in the community in terms of our water source.”
One of the biggest changes that came along with the water plant expansion was a structure that didn’t even see a day of direct construction.
With its duties now taken on by the expanded and state-of-the-art facility to its east, the 1929 water plant — Yankton’s first water treatment facility — stopped treating water at the end of last year.
Leon said that early last year, brainstorming had begun on its future, only to be halted by the pandemic.
“We started down the road of doing some analysis of that building to see what issues we might be facing there in terms of structural analysis, possible uses, the HVAC and those types of things just to get a better understanding of where we were with the facility and how it could be potentially utilized in the future,” she said. “We did get that feasibility study done. … Right about the time it was completed was when things started to come before us in terms of the pandemic.”
With the study complete, plans were halted and the building was kept as it is for an important purpose.
“We wanted to make sure we didn’t need that space to separate people and utilize as extra offices if we needed to continue to have people working separately (due to the pandemic),” she said. “Once we get a better handle on things here — and hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines on their way — we’ll pick that back up in the priority we can.”
She said she anticipates the city will continue looking at its options as the pandemic lifts in the coming year.
While the near-term focus of Yankton’s water system is going to be on the wastewater plant and what its future holds, Goodmanson said there are also plans for a water distribution study.
“We’re going to do an analysis of our distribution system, where it’s at in terms of aging infrastructure and where it’s at in terms of capacity,” he said.
