On Memorial Day, Americans remember those who have died in military service to the United States. The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks all citizens, wherever they are at 3 p.m. (local time), to pause for a duration of one minute in silent tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in uniform and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
The fourth annual Taps Across America will again honor those military members. At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 29, thousands of participants will be spread out across our nation to sound the 24 notes of our most solemn bugle call, “Taps.”
