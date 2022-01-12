TABOR — Tabor will be celebrating its 150th anniversary as a town on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Plans are currently being made to make this celebration an exciting day. Many different activities are being planned for the special occasion.
One of the activities being planned is a walking tour of main street with photos of the different buildings being located on each lot over the two-block area. The Tabor Sesquicentennial Committee is actively seeking any pictures of former Tabor business places, whether exterior or interior. The committee has many pictures already but is looking for more images of businesses from the many different owners.
The next planning meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in the Tabor Community Center. Anyone interested in helping to plan this celebration is welcome to come to this meeting.
Committees scheduled to report at the meeting: Meal, Cemetery Tour, Centennial Farms, Town Site Re-enactment, Beseda Dancers, Name Song, Buttons, 1890 Band, Centennial Cookbook/Historical Booklet and Historical Walking Tour.
Contact Dennis Povondra at 605-661-6508 or by scanning the photo and emailing it to: povondra@hcinet.net.
