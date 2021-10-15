According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, David Lee King, 53, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
King was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 2, 2021, and he pleaded guilty May 10.
The conviction stemmed from incidents beginning on an unknown date until on or about Feb. 2, 2021, when King “knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated and agreed with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, which is a Schedule II controlled substance,” according to a press release.
This case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, Homeland Security investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Internal Revenue Service. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.
King was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
