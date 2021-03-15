Yankton Co. Gaining Insight Into Recovery Act Funds

Yankton County could receive more than $4 million from the American Recovery Act, but details on spending abilities are yet to be disseminated.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, chairperson Cheri Loest told the board said she’s been keeping up with what the National Association of Counties (NACo) has been saying about the $1.9 trillion piece of legislation, signed last week by President Joe Biden.
Loest said it will be a bit different than the CARES Act.
“The CARES Act, we were such a small county last time that we did not receive direct funding from the federal government,” she said. “They gave all the funding to the state and then the state was kind enough to allocate us $1.5 million — then we ended up with $2.5 million, which was good and we’re certainly very thankful for that.”
She said that the American Recovery Act’s allocation will likely be much more generous.
“For every county across the nation, they are being allocated $65 billion,” she said. “And that is being allocated, as best I can tell, on a per-person basis, so our population.”
According to the NACo website, it’s estimated that Yankton County will qualify for $4,424,635 in direct aid. Other area estimates include $1,338,406 for Bon Homme County, $2,728,790 for Clay County, $1,414,045 for Hutchinson County, $1,802,126 for Charles Mix County, $1,626,025 for Turner County and $3,089,913 for Union County. In Nebraska, Knox County would receive an estimated $1,615,940 and Cedar County would receive $1,629,516.
Loest said, according to the law, the first disbursement of 50% should occur within the next 60 days.
“Whether the Treasury is going to get everything in alignment to do that or not, we’ll see in 60 days,” she said. “Essentially, half of the $4.4 million, we could see in 60 days.”
However, she said that she and other county officials are still waiting on more details about the parameters of the legislation.
“We’re still trying to get an understanding of what we can spend it on,” she said. “In the law, there are four main points that are outlined. … Obviously anything related to COVID, lost revenue for counties — that’s certainly important for the counties that have sales tax — so we’ll get creative with what we can spend it on.”
Loest said there are some pieces of infrastructure it may be able to be spent on, including water, sewer and broadband, but not roads and bridges.
“You can’t directly buy a new bridge, from my understanding,” she said, “though there were lots of questions being raised on the conference calls about how to maybe get that done.”
The second disbursement of money is set to occur one year after the first.
“The intent is for us to spend all of that money by the end of 2024,” Loest said. “Essentially we have four years with which to spend the money.”
She added that there will be accountability on how the funds are used.
“The Treasury has been tasked with outlining specifics of what can be purchased or utilized in order to claim those funds,” she said. “There will be reporting and the Treasury is supposed to design some type of reporting (mechanism), so everything needs to be kept separate — no different than what we did with the CARES Act funding.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
•Moved the first meeting of the County Commission in April from April 6 to Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. due to a conference some commissioners will be attending.
• Approved bids for gravel, milling and riprap.
• Approved two plats.
• Approved two entrance applications.
• Issued a short update on the progress of Article 5 amendments.
