“As an attorney, a lot of the time, the things you do that help people, nobody else knows about.”
That’s how Yankton trial attorney Mike Stevens described some of the high points of his career, as well as some of his surprise at being named 2021-2022 South Dakota Trial Lawyer of the Year last month at the annual state bar convention in Rapid City.
According to an email sent by South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association (SDTLA) Executive Director Linda Sue Stevens, who is also Mike’s wife, the selection criteria for the honor include service to the legal profession, service to the trial bar, in particular, the SDTLA, advocacy for the protection of victims’ rights, efforts to educate the public concerning the need to preserve the integrity of the civil justice system and notable achievement in a trial or appellate practice within the last year.
“Mike has been a public servant in the Yankton community for many years,” Linda Stevens told the Press & Dakotan. “He served on the Yankton School Board for 21 years; the Senior Citizens Board of Directors; the Yankton Foundation; and he currently is a state legislator where he has served for eight years.”
Receiving the award was humbling because of the large number of great trial lawyers in South Dakota, who practice all over the country and regularly hold their own with big-name law firms, Mike Stevens told the Press & Dakotan.
At last month’s award ceremony, Stevens said he was assisting at the convention by photographing the event.
“One of my duties was taking pictures of all the different people that were winning (awards) in the crowd but my main focus was to take a picture of the person that I was told was going to win trial lawyer of the year, to catch that moment where they finally realize it was them,” he said. “The ironic thing about it is, when they’re halfway through describing the person, all of a sudden, I realized it was me, and it was a tremendous shock.”
Stevens said he looked around the room and saw a group of men and women that have done amazing things with difficult, sensitive cases.
“You look at yourself and say, ‘I’m not sure I fit in there,’” he said.
The greatest achievement for a trial lawyer is a “thank you” from a client, Stevens said, but it’s extra special when your peers recognize you because they haven’t been clients and still see merit in your work.
Stevens has held several positions on the SDTLA board, including president, and has taught continuing legal education classes. He said he thinks people have an obligation to become involved in public service.
“We’ve got a great community, we’ve got a great state and it only does that by people participating and giving the most valuable thing that they own, and that’s their time,” he said, noting that he enjoys working with young people and was a church youth leader for many years, helping many children.
“My wife, Linda, has been very supportive of me,” Stevens said. “We have four kids and they’ve been very supportive, and you really need that because, if you have an unpopular case, they get flack sometimes, too, as a result of that. They put up with a lot.”
As a legislator, Stevens said he considers his role to be primarily of service, so when he received a cancer diagnosis in 2019, Stevens decided not to run that year.
“That position belongs to the citizens of Yankton County, not Mike Stevens. That’s not my job to keep. It’s their job and mine to earn,” he said.
The following year, Stevens was hospitalized for COVID-19 and had a long recovery period. But he returned to the Legislature in 2021.
“I moved here in 1975 to go to law school, and I liked the people here, the values, the work ethic, and as a result, I think we all have an obligation for public service,” Stevens said, noting that until then, he had moved to a new town every three years. “You just can’t take; you’ve got to give.”
