Here are the final, unofficial results for Tuesday’s Yankton City Commission and school board races:
CITY COMMISSION
(Elect 3)
x-Mason Schramm — 3,628
x-Amy Miner — 3,562
x-Jerry Webber — 2,878
Curt Bernard — 1,600
Miles Warren — 1,469
Stacey Nickels — 1,301
———
SCHOOL BOARD
(Elect 2)
x-Sarah Carda — 3,599
x-Terry Crandall — 3,522
Amanda Johnson — 2,048
Erick Messler — 2,060
Lisa Hagemann — 356
