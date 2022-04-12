Yankton Elections: Incumbents Lead In Early Returns
Greg Vote

Here are the final, unofficial results for Tuesday’s Yankton City Commission and school board races:

CITY COMMISSION

(Elect 3)

x-Mason Schramm — 3,628

x-Amy Miner — 3,562

x-Jerry Webber — 2,878

Curt Bernard — 1,600

Miles Warren — 1,469

Stacey Nickels — 1,301

———

SCHOOL BOARD

(Elect 2)

x-Sarah Carda — 3,599

x-Terry Crandall — 3,522

Amanda Johnson — 2,048

Erick Messler — 2,060

Lisa Hagemann — 356

