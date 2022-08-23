PIERRE — Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services (DSS).
“Water/wastewater service is key to maintaining a habitable and healthy home,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “If your service has been disconnected, you have been notified of pending service disconnection, or you have overdue water service bills, there may be help available.”
Water/wastewater assistance is available for low-income individuals and families. Eligibility is based on the number of people and income of everyone in the home.
Applications are being accepted now.
To apply, contact the Community Action Agency serving your county:
• Rural Office of Community Services — Ph: 605.384.3883 (www.rocsinc.org) serves Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Jones, Lincoln, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Yankton, and Union counties.
