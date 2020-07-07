100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 8, 1920
• The pennant race in the Sunshine League is becoming more interesting as the season goes by. While it has been rather one sided the early part of the season, the other clubs have struck their stride and from now on the leaders will find hard games ahead.
• The heavy rains of this spring are apparently causing changes in the surface formations at many places. In several places in Jerauld county landslides are reported along streams. A similar condition has been reported from the southern part of this county. In Gregory a small lake has been formed where a hillside slid into a valley, carrying about twenty-five acres and damming the valley to a depth of about thirty feet.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 8, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 8, 1970
• Word has just been received by Yankton County Extension Agent Vane P. Miller that the last two Dutch elm disease samples he has sent into South Dakota State University for analysis have been positive. One of the samples had been taken at the cemetery and the other on Peninah St., Miller said.
• Freeman Junior College students have been invited to participate in an investigation which will explore the contents of an Indian mound located on the Jacob D.S. Hofer farm near Bridgewater. The excavation will be carried out by the Archaeological Society of South Dakota in cooperation with the W.H. Over Dakota Museum, under the supervision of the South Dakota Archaeological Commission.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 8, 1995
• Yankton High School juniors Tracy Schramm and Christie Gross won’t be sacking groceries or flipping hamburgers this summer, but their job with Yankton’s newest local television news program, “Let’s Talk Yankton,” may take them to report on the people who do.
• The face of the Springfield State Prison will literally change with the transfer of women to the new prison in Pierre and the influx of men replacing them. Then again, change is nothing new for this Bon Homme County community of 850 which saw the local college converted into a medium-security prison in 1984.
