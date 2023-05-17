The Yankton Community Library Foundation and the Mead Cultural Education Center are excited to sponsor the 10th annual Historic Cemetery Walk on Wednesday, June 7.
This year’s tour will feature Jessie May (Matthiesen) Bartholomew, the first head librarian for the Yankton Carnegie Library; Charles F. Rossteuscher, a justice of the peace for Yankton and one of the first beer brewers in Yankton; Rev. Melancthon Hoyt, the first Rev. of Yankton’s first Episcopal church; Emme Meistrik, secretary and historian for the Yankton County Old Settler’s Association which became the Yankton County Historical Society; and Clark Sterns and Mary Elizabeth (Van Osdel) West, founders of Fullerville in Yankton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.