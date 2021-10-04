YSD's Jr. K, Preschool Numbers Creating Space Issues

With record enrollments this year, the Yankton School District’s preschool program is nearly busting at the seams.
At the last school board meeting, Melanie Ryken, the principal at Webster School, where the Yankton School District’s (YSD) early childhood education program is located, told the board that a high number of Jr.-Kindergarten (Jr. K) and pre-school enrollments resulted in the creation of an additional section of Jr. K filling up the school’s last available classroom space.
In addition to housing YSD’s pre-school and Jr. Kindergarten, Webster also has one section each of K-5 elementary students.
“For pre-school, we are sitting at about 30 more kids than we were at last year,” Ryken told the Press & Dakotan. “This is for sure our all-time high. We are at about at about 190 for students. Last year, we were at about 160.”
Pre-school enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was also at about 160 students, she noted.
“We started the pre-school program in 2007 with one teacher who taught three sections,” Ryken said. “Now, we have we have four teachers who teach 11 sections.”
The Junior K. program this year is also at an all-time high with about 70 students, 12-13 more than the record high, she said.
“We added a new section of Jr. K this year,” Ryken said. “So, we now have four teachers and four sections of Jr. K.”
Webster’s Jr. K program started out with two sections in 2004, added a third in 2007 and has been fairly steady ever since, she said.
The ability to add a new section and shuffle things around means that Webster’s pre-school and Jr. K can continue to accepts student for the remainder of the school year, she said.
However, Webster’s music classes have been moved to the gym, which was already doing double-duty as the school’s cafeteria.
“Our music teacher is (temporarily) functioning out of the gym because, thankfully, Bret Johnson, out at Yankton High School, and his building classes are making us an out-building,” Ryken said. “That will be placed out on the east playground with hopes of being complete maybe sometime in February, and what will be the music room.”
Usually, Johnson’s students build a house that is auctioned off each spring. This year’s project will accommodate the music classroom and will have heat/AC and plumbing.
Unusually high Jr. K enrollment last spring tipped administrators off to the possibility of having to add another section of Jr. K. at Webster and also the possibility of expanding school facilities, she said.
“We looked into all kinds of options for an outbuilding for music once that was decided,” Ryken said. “We talked with several modular companies around the area and even a few states away, but that just didn’t feel right to us, especially when our own students — the older kids — could have a part in this.”
Despite the shuffling of space for the time being, Ryken says teachers and administrators are proud of the interest the community has shown in early education.
“What better testimonial than these numbers speaking to the fact that this is what our community needs and has responded to?” she said.
Ryken added that she and Webster’s teachers are grateful to have a superintendent and a school board that know the importance of and value early childhood education.
“As school superintendent, I am a strong advocate of our ongoing commitment and vision for early childhood education in the Yankton School District,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan in an email. “The opportunity for all children to attend a tuition-free pre-school has been one of the best early-childhood investments the community has ever made in the school district.”
Kindle also credited YSD’s in-town bussing program for increasing the attendance of many young children who experienced difficulties getting to school, as well as giving them the opportunity to get breakfast before class.
“I think the parents in our community have responded well, and they know this is certainly going to benefit our kids to send them (to Pre-K and Jr. K) and give them the right start prior to entering kindergarten,” Ryken said. “The research is there. We know that that’s where kids should be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.