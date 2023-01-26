100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 27, 1923
• An alarm of fire at 12:30 last night was turned in from the home of Mayor A.L. Wyman, at Locust and Eighth streets. Keith Wyman explained he had let an electric globe hang too near a bed quilt and had dropped off to sleep. He woke up to find the quilt on fire and tossed it out on the roof, which was set on fire by the burning quilt. The blaze was extinguished easily.
• Mrs. John Mudloff, aged 71, of Tabor, and a pioneer resident of that section, was shot and instantly killed last night by robbers who attempted to enter the Mudloff home at Tabor. The tragedy occurred about 8:30 o’clock last night, while a snow storm was in progress.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 27, 1948
• At the beginning of the second semester this week, enrollment in the public schools here stands as follows: high school 380; grades, 790; total 1,170. There have been no changes made in the faculty, but starting this semester, there are eight half-year subjects being offered at high school. These are boys’ foods, social adjustment, consumer education, solid geometry, economics, commercial arithmetic, speech and art.
• Two arrests were made by the city police Monday for stop sign violations. Both parties placed appearance bonds of two dollars, which were forfeited this morning.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 27, 1973
• The Lake Andes National Wildlife refuge has been closed to public use because of an outbreak of infectious disease, the area manager of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday. Rolf L. Wallenstrom said the disease is contagious only to ducks, geese and swan and is transmitted directly by contact with the infected birds or with contaminated environment.
• Mrs. Blanche Oldman Spotted Eagle (Isnana Waste Win) celebrates her 100th birthday this month. She was born on the Crow Creek Reservation in January 1872. Her mother, Tonkan Enajin Win, was a Wahpeton Sioux, originally from Lake Kampeska area in Minnesota. Her father was Aaron Oldman of the Hunkpapa band.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 27, 1998
• J.C. Crane, Jr. started as Mount Marty College’s new Admissions Director Nov. 17. A Chicago native, Crane spent several years in a gang before turning to education as a way to a better life. He comes to Mount Marty from Notre Dame, where he was Assistant Director of Admissions and Operations.
• Lennox standout Tamera Oltmans has been named the Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year by the S.D. Basketball Coaches Association. Oltmans averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, five steals and five assists per game last season. Area athletes nominated for the honor were Steph Austin of Centerville and Shari Johnson of Yankton.
