Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 11F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.