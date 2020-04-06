Officers and trustees of Yankton Elks Lodge were installed in a subdued, less formal fashion at the lodge home Saturday afternoon, March 28. The lodge home has been closed by lodge officials in an attempt to keep members and guests safe from the COVID-19 virus. The lodge was scheduled to conduct their annual purple ball, with formal installation ceremonies Saturday evening.
Past District Deputy Jeff Pravecek installed the following Yankton Elks Lodge officials: Exalted Ruler Tom Reiners, Leading Knight Bob Zacher, Loyal Knight Chuck Rezak, Lecturing Knight Paul Pietila, Esquire Daisy Kamback, Tiler Darrell Mahoney, Chaplain James L. Van Osdel, Inner Guard Matt Hanson, Secretary Cindi Goeden, Treasurer Kriss Thury and Trustees Bill Pierce, Paul Echfeld, Joe Sparks and Jolyn Ryken.
Yankton Elks Lodge, with 493 members, is the third largest of the 10 lodges in S.D. Rapid City Lodge has 905 members and Watertown 498. Aberdeen Elks Lodge has 279 members and shows a membership growth rate of 23.53% over five years, best in the state.
Yankton Elks Lodge membership growth rate is a steady 10.29 percent average over five years. Secretary Cindi Goeden has recruited 16 new or re-instated memberships this year. Ingrid Hayward of Deadwood 508 has recruited 12 members. New York Elks Lodge No. 1, instituted Feb. 16, 1868, has 481 members. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States showed an overall membership gain last year.
Yankton Elks Lodge members are reminded dues are due April 1 and payable now. Members should call the lodge at 665-3333 to make arrangements to secure their membership. The local Elks lodge must remit state association and Grand Lodge dues of $12,000 April 15, based on the 493 members whether they have paid their dues or not. It is very important members pay their dues now.
(0) comments
