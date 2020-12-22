WAGNER — Authorities are investigating this week’s death of a Wagner man as the result of an alleged stabbing.
George “Bug” Cournoyer Jr., 41, was found inside his Wagner residence mid-afternoon Monday, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith. Cournoyer was likely killed earlier that day.
The cause and manner of death is still being determined. The FBI is working the case in partnership with the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department.
The stabbing apparently occurred on tribal land, according to Tim Bormann, chief of staff with the South Dakota attorney general’s office.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) isn’t working with the case at this point, Bormann said.
Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the alleged stabbing occurred in the south tribal housing of Wagner. He referred the Press & Dakotan to tribal officials for more information.
A Facebook page acknowledged Cournoyer’s death. The page contained posts of memories, condolences, messages of sadness and other contributions. One post made a reference to talking with him last Saturday.
It’s too early to know, but the FBI doesn’t think there is a connection at this point between this case and a September fatal stabbing in Wagner, Smith said.
The September stabbing victim was identified as 54-year-old Isaac Primeaux. The incident occurred on the Yankton Sioux traditional homeland, and a suspect was arrested in the case.
FBI agents, with the assistance of state and law enforcement officers, were investigating the circumstances surrounding the Primeaux stabbing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota would make any charging decisions.
The FBI had no new developments to report at this time on the Primeaux fatal stabbing, Smith said.
The Press & Dakotan did not receive an immediate response from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux Falls on either the Cournoyer or Primeaux cases. The office serves the District of South Dakota.
The Press & Dakotan reached out to the Yankton Sioux Tribe law enforcement Tuesday night but had not received a comment by press time.
