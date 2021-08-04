Bridging Yankton, Pathways to Hope, Help & Healing, will be hosting the fifth annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Riverside Park in Yankton.
Registration along with a pancake feed sponsored by Thrivent Financial will start at 8:15 a.m., and the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater. The event includes a remembrance ceremony followed by a 1.5-mile walk over the Yankton Meridian Bridge.
There is no cost to participate, and participants can register at the event or online at www.helplinecenter.org.
