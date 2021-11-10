One Person Killed In Clay County Crash

VERMILLION — One person was killed and another person was injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash about six miles north of Vermillion.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Escape was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Conventional Columbia GL semi-truck and trailer. The incident occurred at 9:06 a.m.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to the Vermillion hospital. The 47-year-old female driver of the Ford died as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. The 45-year-old male driver of the semi suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
