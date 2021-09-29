More than 70% of all fatal crashes that happen in South Dakota, happen on a rural road. That means it’s just as important to wear your seatbelt when you’re heading to the farm as when you’re heading to the city.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services reminds you that wearing your seatbelt is one of the best ways to protect yourself while driving. Buckle up. Every Trip. Every Time.
