LINCOLN, Neb. — January is known for National Mentoring Month which recognizes the power of mentoring, the impact it has on people’s lives, and encourages individuals to explore mentoring opportunities in their area.

Since 2013, the Nebraska Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers (YRTC) has partnered with Dr. Anne Hobbs and the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) Juvenile Justice Institute to develop the Juvenile Reentry Mentoring Project. The students in this program receive training from the university to learn about the juvenile justice system, and mentoring techniques and strategies to use during the mentorship. The student mentor provides advice and assists young people as they prepare for their future by teaching their mentee about potential careers, goals, family, and values.

