In an effort to raise the final dollars needed to reach the 2023 Community Campaign Goal of $650,000, supporting over 60+ local health and human service programs, United Way of Greater Yankton is conducting their annual raffle fundraiser, the 2023 Great Grocery Giveaway.
All $23 donations made to United Way of Greater Yankton’s Community Impact Fund, or increments thereof, between March 1-31 are eligible to win the grand prize of a $2,023 Hy-Vee Gift Card, sponsored by Hydro. Second prize will be a $150 meat bundle sponsored by Yankton Hy-Vee. Drawings will be held live via Facebook at noon on Friday, March 31. Anyone 18 years old or older can participate.
