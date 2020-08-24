• A report was received at 11:37 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle-versus-pole accident on 21st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:43 a.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on 447th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:34 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on 446th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:09 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Heritage Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:30 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 444th Ave. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:17 a.m. Monday of an accident at the intersection of 302nd St. and 452nd Ave. near Volin.
