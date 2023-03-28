WAGNER — SDPB staff and producers will host a community conversation at Boom’s Restaurant to collect stories for a future episode of “Dakota Life Wagner.” Community members are invited to stop by anytime between 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. April 11 to share their stories and learn more about “Dakota Life.”
Nathan Hofer, director of Community Impact, says, “Community conversations are very exciting for us and for the communities. We get to join people in and around each town and share in their passion for their home as we prepare to share that passion with the rest of the state through our ‘Dakota Life’ episodes.”
