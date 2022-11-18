Incidents Shine A Light On Headlights

One of the basics of driving has always been that headlights should be used from dusk until dawn.
Yet, emergency officials have recently been noticing that advances in technology may be leading many to inadvertently skip this important step for night driving — and it’s having consequences.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that first responders have been noticing cars increasingly driving without lights.
“What we’ve noticed about in public is a lot of cars driving at night — when they’re leaving highly lit parking lots especially — they’re not turning their actual headlights on,” he said. “I think one of the things that happens is people are so used to their daytime driving lights coming on by themselves that they don’t have it set right, the headlights don’t come on and when they’re in well-lit areas like our Yankton streets are. They don’t realize they don’t have them on.”
There have been accidents recently largely attributed to at least one vehicle not having its headlights on.
One such accident occurred on Highway 50 near Gayville Thursday of last week. The Press & Dakotan reported that around 6 p.m. that evening — well after sunset — a westbound vehicle on Highway 50 collided with a vehicle turning north into Gayville at the 451st Avenue intersection. The driver of the westbound vehicle had to be extricated and transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver received minor injuries.
“A witness, who was driving in a trailing westbound vehicle, said the westbound vehicle in the accident did not have its headlights on, and the witness had been trying to flag the driver down since leaving Vermillion,” the Press & Dakotan reported at the time.
According to a post about the accident on the Yankton Fire Department Facebook page, it wouldn’t be the last incident involving a vehicle failing to use headlights that night.
“As emergency personnel were leaving the hospital last night after this call, personnel witnessed another vehicle driving with no lights on,” the post reads. “Along with no lights, they were witnessed bouncing off a curb and texting and driving.”
Nickles said the second situation did not lead to an accident.
“We’re seeing it more and more,” he said. “I think the introduction of automatic headlights and if they’re set not sensitive enough, the headlights aren’t coming on when they need to as it’s getting dark outside.”
He said it isn’t bad practice to have headlights on whenever driving, day or night.
“Use them every day, all day,” he said. “There’s some vehicles that are hard to see … like grays, silvers and whites depending on the time of day. The headlights help them out a little bit. Use your headlights all the time.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.