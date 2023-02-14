New Roofing Installed On Yankton’s Historic Marty Home

A Yankton landmark has received a needed upgrade.
Last week, crews put the finishing touches on a new roof at the Marty House, located on the grounds of the Sacred Heart Monastery alongside Mount Marty University. The structure was the one-time home of Bishop Martin Marty.
Julie Amsberry, director of Communications for the monastery, told the Press & Dakotan that the project encountered few, if any, problems from start to finish.
“It all happened very quickly,” she said. “Everything went pretty smoothly. They had a nice team of guys out there working. The roof has got a pretty high slant on the front, and it was interesting to watch them working and see the bolsters they made so they could stand up and get up to some of the higher spots on the roof. They did a great job and it looks fantastic.”
However, she added that it did take a little extra administrative work to complete.
“The Marty House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it has been since 1974,” she said. “A lot of paperwork goes into restoring and updating historic buildings, so they went through a lot of paperwork to get this project underway.”
The building itself has been an integral part of the city’s history since it was built in the 19th Century.
“It was originally a Roman Catholic rectory built in 1883,” Amsberry said. “In 1884, Bishop Martin Marty moved into the house, and he is the one who started the convent here. He’s the one who started the hospital. He brought the Sisters here to work with the native population and minister to the native populations here at the time.”
She added that the house continues to be occupied to this day.
“It’s used as a residence and we have a residential volunteer program, and those volunteers who move in for a while live in the Marty House,” she said. “Residents are usually some of the sisters or our residential volunteers who are maybe searching or deciding if they want to join the monastery and getting an idea of what it’s like to live in the Benedictine community.”
Amsberry said these volunteers have done, and continue to do, a fantastic job keeping the building in good shape as it approaches 150 years.
“The Sisters have been here a long time, and they’ve taken great care of the building just the way they take great care of people in the community,” she said.
