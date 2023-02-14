New Roofing Installed On Yankton’s Historic Marty Home

Workers are shown installing new roofing on the Bishop Marty home last week.

 Courtesy Photo

A Yankton landmark has received a needed upgrade.

Last week, crews put the finishing touches on a new roof at the Marty House, located on the grounds of the Sacred Heart Monastery alongside Mount Marty University. The structure was the one-time home of Bishop Martin Marty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.