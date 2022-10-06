The City of Yankton announced Thursday that members of the City Commission have been invited to the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center Oct. 8-9 during Archery Fest and the ongoing World Archery Field Championships.
As a result, quorums are possible. No official city business will be conducted during this time.
