• Donald White Jr., 59, Volin, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• Allen Hauck, 58, Avon, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kevin Johnson, 51, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jodella Marshall, 40, Yankton, was arrested Friday on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Robert Johnson, 33, Hollandale, Miss., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Zachary Wolf, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.
• Shaylyn Walton, 18, Parker, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Tiffany Robinson, 27, Plainview, Neb., was arrested Saturday for contempt and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Jones, 32, Tecumseh, Neb., was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Christopher Busskohl, 40, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Delray Geuther, 56, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, open container in a motor vehicle and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brian Bashur, 36, Beaver Falls, Penn., was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault (domestic) and reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.
• Larry Huff III, 28, Richmond, Texas, was arrested Sunday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism and disorderly conduct.
• William Thompson, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Johnathan Corbett, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for aggravated kidnapping/aggravated (bodily injury — two counts), aggravated assault (domestic — two counts) and aggravated assault (against a law enforcement officer).
• Kelsie Gray, 30, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday for expired tags and driving under the influence.
