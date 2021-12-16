• A report was received at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a vehicle on 9th St.
• A report was received at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of money on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:02 a.m. Thursday of the theft of money on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 10:33 a.m. Thursday of the theft of money from a donation jar at a business on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:15 a.m. Thursday of a fire on Highway 81.
