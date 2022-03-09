Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. created a scholarship program 25 years ago to promote higher education and to provide resources for area students interested in health care. Thanks to a donation from a Yankton couple, the scholarship program will assist even more students. The application process for the academic year 2022-23 is currently open, and applications are due by March 18, 2022.
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is incredibly grateful to be the recipient of a $5,000 donation from Neal & Marie Bowden to help support health care education. The donation will provide an additional five $1,000 scholarships to students currently enrolled in a nursing program and meet the conditions of the scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.
Becky McManus, CEO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., shared, “The donation comes at a time when nurses deserve thanks and recognition. All of us working in health care recognize their extraordinary value and see the tremendous need for more [nurses] in our community.”
In addition to the five nursing scholarships, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. awards five $1,000 scholarships to area high school students who will be majoring in a health care field. One $1,000 scholarship has been established for a student currently enrolled in a nursing, radiology, medical laboratory or respiratory therapist program at a college or university. A $5,000 scholarship is awarded to one Pillar III medical student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.
Students at high schools within the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. service area, which includes high schools in South Dakota and Nebraska, are eligible to apply. Applicants must meet minimum GPA or ACT score, display active extracurricular activities and volunteerism, have an interest in health care or current major in specific fields and plan to return to within 50 miles of Yankton to work. A list of the eligible high schools, as well as the full details and application for each scholarship, can be found at https://www.yanktonmedicalclinic.com/scholarships/.
In addition to these scholarship opportunities, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is also a participating employer in the Build Dakota Scholarship Program for nursing and laboratory technician students.
McManus noted, “We appreciate the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Bowden to help us assist in meeting the need for nurses and giving us this opportunity to alleviate some financial obstacles for nursing students as they pursue their career and personal goals.” This donation will allow Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. to continue and expand opportunities to fulfill its mission is to provide timely, compassionate, quality care, with respect for and trust in those we serve.
