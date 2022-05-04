Koch Insurance of Yankton along with Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell, Iowa, has named Ryan Schulte of Yankton as one of 80 recipients of a 2022 Road to Success scholarship for $1,000.
“We’re happy to recognize Ryan’s academic accomplishments and safe driving record with a Road to Success Scholarship, and we wish Ryan the very best in future endeavors,” said Michele Gordon of Koch Insurance in Yankton.
Schulte was selected from thousands of Grinnell Mutual policyholders based on excellence in the classroom and a safe driving record. Ryan is a senior high student at Yankton High School in Yankton.
Koch Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving Yankton and the surrounding area. The agency provides several lines of personal and business insurance products and represents Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.