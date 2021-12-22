Lake Andes Center Destroyed In Blaze

LAKE ANDES — An early Wednesday morning fire has destroyed a Lake Andes resource center.
The Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center posted images of the fire’s aftermath. The blaze also affected KDKO-FM, a radio station that serves Native Americans and other residents of the surrounding area.
“At 4 a.m. this morning, the fire bells went off in Lake Andes, and our beloved resource center went up in smoke,” the center posted on Facebook. “KDKO FM will be off the air for a couple of weeks while we set up a temporary station. Our transitional housing and shelter are just fine, business as usual.”
No other information was available at this time.
