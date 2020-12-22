Christian Goss-Griffin, 21, Yankton, was arrested Monday on an unspecified warrant.
Sara Addengast, 21, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold and a warrant for breach of conditions.
Kang Aluong, 30, Scotland, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for first-degree burglary, aggravated assault and on a warrant for failure to comply.
