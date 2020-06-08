PIERRE — South Dakota’s 20 remaining driver license exam stations will open by appointment only starting June 15.
The exam stations are located in: Armour, Belle Fourche, Chamberlain, Custer, Elk Point, Hot Springs, Madison, Martin, Milbank, North Sioux City, Parker, Pine Ridge, Rosebud, Sisseton, Spearfish, Sturgis, Vermillion, Wagner, Webster and Winner.
Starting Monday, June 8, appointments for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards can be made online for those exam stations. The website address is https://dps.sd.gov. Due to heavy website traffic, please be patient.
Similar appointments are still being made at the same website for exam stations already open in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Yankton.
Individuals needing to renew certain South Dakota driver licenses are asked not to schedule renewal appointments at exam stations at this time. Gov. Kristi Noem has extended the temporary extension of the expiration date for those licenses until March 30, 2021. The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards or commercial driver’s licenses.
Driver licenses also can be renewed online at https://dps.sd.gov or by calling 605-773-6883.
