Incidents
• A report was received at 3:45 p.m. Friday of an assault on Piper St.
• A report was received at 2:07 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:40 a.m. Saturday of a stop sign being knocked down on W. 9th St.
• A report was received at 3:17 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:58 p.m. Saturday of a death threat being made on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 5:09 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 8:07 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 8th St.
• A report was received at 2:36 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on 4th St.
• A report was received at 8:16 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on Green St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:23 p.m. Friday of an assault off of 309th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:55 p.m. Saturday of a fire call on Meadow View Rd.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.