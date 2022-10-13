Stevens Seeks To Continue Service

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of four profiles on the candidates for District 18 House of Representatives. The general election is Nov. 8; early voting is now underway.
NAME: Mike Stevens
FAMILY: My wife is Linda; Erick Messler, Sophie Lowe, Gabriel Messler, and Sadie Stevens. All our children graduated from Yankton High School. We have six grandchildren.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in political science. I graduated from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. I am an attorney and partner in the law firm of Blackburn & Stevens, Prof LLC.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: I have served eight years in the South Dakota House of Representatives. I have served as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Judiciary Committee for seven years; member of the Executive Board for two years; served on the State Affairs Committee for two years; served on the Legislative Procedure Committee for two years; served on the Education Committee for six years; and I have served on several legislative studies concerning domestic violence, meth and other subjects.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATION EXPERIENCE: I served on the Yankton School Board for 21 years. I was also the President of the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association. I have been active in many civic organizations, including, but not limited to, the Local Organizing Committee for the 2022 World Archery Championship; Yankton Foundation Board; I am a current board member of the Senior Center; a former youth leader at Church; the United Way Board; Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Community Advisory Board; a member of Yankton Area Progressive Growth; Member of Thrive; President of the Sioux Empire Youth Orchestra; Speaker for Christian Women’s Clubs; I am a Sunday School Teacher; and I have served on many other church boards.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Mike Stevens and “I Like Mike”
• Why are you running?
I believe in public service. Between my service on the Yankton School Board and the South Dakota Legislature, I have served nearly 30 years. I have a very supportive wife and partner who are allowing me the time to serve District 18. I believe that with my legal practice and past legislative experience, I have been able to be effective and to represent the citizens of District 18. I am used to working with individuals, with different viewpoints, in attempting to resolve an issue. I am not motivated by a single issue to run for the state Legislature.
• What would your goals be in the coming session?
We need to provide our youth with an education that prepares them for an ever-changing job market. Our schools, universities and vocational schools need adequate funding. I will support an aggressive economic development plan that provides our youth with good paying jobs so that they will stay in South Dakota. We do not need to be exporting our children to neighboring states. We need affordable housing for everyone in our state. We will not forget our senior citizens and veterans who have served our state so well. They have provided the moral fiber, work ethic and spirit of independence that is the foundation of our state. Finally, we have an overriding obligation to the taxpayers to use their money wisely.
• The last couple of years has seen a criminal conviction leading to the removal of the attorney general, the reversal of the voters’ will on recreational marijuana and multiple ethics inquiries levied against the governor. What can members of the Legislature do to bolster the public’s trust in state government?
Public trust is earned, not assumed. You build public trust in the Legislature and state government, one legislator at a time. Every legislator has an obligation to be open and honest. A lack of transparency, or even the perception that someone is hiding something, can give the impression that something is being hidden whether it is or is not. In District 18, we have several opportunities to personally meet with our legislators at our cracker barrels, forums as well as in person. Citizens of District 18 have easy access to call, e-mail, text or send letters to our legislators during and after the legislative session. Our legislators work and raise their families here in District 18. We are easily accessible. We are not professional politicians.
• The state needs to add to its workforce and housing stock. What would you like to see done to help tackle both of these issues?
These two issues go hand and hand. I am not aware of any city or state in the United States that does not have a work force problem. District 18 is not an exception. South Dakota has a great tax structure and provides personal liberty rights that most states do not grant. This is a great place to live. We can’t do anything about the weather, but we can make sure that we don’t’ have any laws, rules or regulations that are preventing qualified individuals from moving to South Dakota to get jobs. Concerning housing, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority has $150 million dollars. The Legislature needs to provide more guidance as how those funds should be distributed.
• Additional thoughts?
I have really appreciated having the opportunity to serve District 18 for the past 8 years. It is a humbling experience to be given the chance to serve. I believe in public service. As the Bible says in Luke 12:48, “For to whom much is given, much shall be required,” Yankton and the surrounding communities have provided my wife Linda, our children, and grandchildren a great life. As a result, I have been given a lot and would like to give back by again serving in the South Dakota Legislature. I hope that you will be able to say, “I Like Mike,” and vote for me on Nov. 8. Remember, you can already start voting now.
