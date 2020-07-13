Accidents
• A report was received at 5:01 p.m. Friday of an accident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:55 a.m. Saturday of an accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 12:57 p.m. Monday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:53 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident off of Alumax Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:47 a.m. Monday of an injury accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and 307th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.