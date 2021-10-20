Incidents
• A report was received at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a license plate on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday of an assault on Locust St.
• A report was received at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 5:58 a.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Greenview Dr.
• A report was received at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 19th St.
• A report was received at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on Mulligan Dr.
• A report was received at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday of vandalism to a gate on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on Bunker Lane.
• A report was received at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on Bunker Lane.
• A report was received at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday of a fight on Halley St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday of theft on West City Limits Road.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
