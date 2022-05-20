CASES DISPOSED: May 7-13, 2022
Tasha Ann Snoozy, 618 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.00.
Colton Brinkman, 1807 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Max Raab, 305 Valley Dr., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Sarah Huber, 415 E 4th St., Yankton; Habitual Offender 3+ prior felonies; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
David Makor Ajuong, 507 W 20th St., Apt 103, Yankton; Fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; $132.50.
Wyatt A. Hauger, 504 W 17th St., Apt 2, Yankton; Establishment of speed zones; $97.50; Racing on highway; Recharged by complaint.
Clint Robinson, Chesapeake, Va.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Marisa Taylor Moore, Fort Collins, Colo.; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury, Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Enidio Jose Gonzalez Sanchez, 901 W 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Shauna Hofmann, 3202 Aurora St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Angela Rodriguez, Columbus, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Danielle Marie Rang, 613 Maple St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kelly Corcoran Smith, Wahpeton, N.D.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Joseph J. Huber, 1106 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $469.78; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Henry Williams, 314 W. 4th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Kaleb D. Johnson, Chancellor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $586.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Alan Ray Braunesreither, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Aaron Elmer Aakre, Meckling; Seat belt violation; $25.
Donald Eugene Lowe, Las Animas, Colo.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dilyn Tramp, 1535 Joseph Circle, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Travis Mitchell Jerred, Vermillion; Speedin on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Benjamin Eugene Shonibin, Sioux Falls; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended.
Henry Thomas Williams, 314 W. 4th St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 days with 7 years suspended and 13 days credit; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
April Michelle Hanson, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 15, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor;
Brian Harlan Snoozy, 618 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
James Howard Staatz, 1001 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Collin Joel Authier, 814 Logan Circ., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Stephanie Schurman, 804 W. 4th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Ryan Richards, 810 Birch Rd., Apt. 1, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $240; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by complaint.
Ty Lucian Balvin, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Markel Harris, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 17, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Ethan Kramer, Hartington, Neb.; Following too closely; $132.50.
Jaylin A. Newson, Tullahoma, Tenn.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Sarah Huber, 415 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Conner Rucktaeschel, Custer; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Bailey Bentjen, Bellevue, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Zavier Leonard, 3715 Peninah Street, Yankton; No SD registration in possession of SD carrier; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $79 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Kyra Necklace, 1006 Whiting Drive, Apt. 208, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Keigan Eric Scott Jacobson, 2405 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; Speeding on other roadways; $202.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $157.50.; Driving under influence-1st offense; $615.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Annika Dunkelpinillos, East Hampton, N.Y.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyler Frank Hacecky, Mission Hill; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $132.50; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Trespass to hunt, resident (knowing); Recharged by complaint.
Kaylee Brose, Wausa, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Michael Christian Brown, Irene; Aggravated eluding; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving on wrong side of road; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information.
Michael Quinn Dooley, 302 Bunker Ln., Apt. 1, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $300; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Amanda Marie Church, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Payton Darwin Tobin, Wessington Springs; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dennis Wayne Michels, 109 Madison Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Amber Leigh Grant, Whispering Pines, N.C.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.