COVID Update For April 12: SD Cases Climb To 730 Sunday

South Dakota’s number of known COVID-19 cases rose to 730 Sunday, an increase of 104 from Saturday.
Minnehaha County was once again the big driver in this rise, accounting for most of the 104 new cases. The county, which has seen a major outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant, has reported a total of 527 positive tests.
On the state website Sunday, Yankton County reported 20 known cases overall, which was unchanged from Saturday.
Total hospitalizations in the state during the pandemic jumped by 10 to 43 in Sunday’s update.
The number of recovered cases was 197 on Sunday. (EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press & Dakotan incorrectly reported the total in this category in Saturday’s update; we apologize for the error.) The number of recovered cases in Yankton County remained at 12.
Meanwhile, Clay County’s total of known cases remained at six, but the number of recovered cases rose from three to four.
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota remained at six.
Total negative results from state and commercial labs stood at 7,823.
