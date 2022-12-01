Amid Laurel Turmoil, Judge Keeps Protection Orders In Place

HARTINGTON, Neb. – Citing the unusual circumstances, a Cedar County judge has kept three restraining orders in place against the wife of a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with quadruple homicide.
District Judge Bryan Meismer made the decision Thursday to retain the one-year protection orders against Carrie Jones. She asked for the hearing, seeking the removal of the orders granted to Laurel residents Brian Welch and Alan and Sherry Pallas.
Jason Jones currently faces 10 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, for allegedly shooting four people at two different residence and setting the houses on fire last August. He awaits a Jan. 23 arraignment before Meismer in Cedar County District Court.
Carrie Jones faces no charges in the case. However, she said during Thursday’s hearing that, while she has received support from a number of Laurel’s 1,000 residents, she believes the protection orders are meant as vindictiveness.
Differing Views
Jones spoke for about 45 minutes, providing her side of reported incidents with the plaintiffs and also disputing some of their stories.
“They’re done in bad faith to harass me,” she told the judge.
However, the plaintiffs provided another story in court records.
Welch had been living with fiancé Michele Ebeling, one of the homicide victims, and said Carrie Jones harassed him while trying to remove Ebeling’s belongings from the burned house. The house has since been razed.
Welch filed a Nov. 14 request for a protection order. “Carrie Jones has threaten(ed) my life, now has a firearm and has made more threats against me,” he said in his request.
Welch said he was “worried about my life” and was now living in a safehouse for his own protection.
The Pallases, husband and wife, live about a block from Jones. The couple said they feared for their lives, especially upon learning Carrie Jones had purchased a gun. They described incidents of where Jones shouted obscenities and threatened to kill them and the entire town.
The Pallases continue living at their home for now.
The three plaintiffs said they feared for their safety because of Carrie Jones’ alleged threatening actions toward them.
Extra Precautions
For Thursday’s hearing, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office provided additional security measures. Sheriff Larry Koranda stood in place near the two opposing sides and the judge, while Deputy Chad Claussen wanded spectators with a metal detector prior to entering the courtroom.
Given the situation, Meismer said he was keeping the restraining orders in place for the same reason he signed them.
“I signed it to keep people on their side of the street,” he said.
Meismer emphasized to both sides that he isn’t necessarily taking sides or questioning one side or the other. However, he believes the unusual situation warrants keeping intact some kind of separation between the parties.
“If this was just a dispute between neighbors, I wouldn’t sign off on a protection order,” he said. “These things happen all the time. I would tell (both sides) to work it out. I’d say just to knock it off.’”
Meismer reassured Jones that the protection order doesn’t limit her ability to own a firearm. During Jones’ presentation, the judge said he found her reason for purchasing a gun as not relevant to the protection orders.
The main concern is keeping the community safe, he said.
“I want something in place that says, you stay on your side of the street or fence,” he said. “I understand it’s a small town, and you’re going to bump into each other. But I think there needs to be an adult (authority figure). I’m keeping this (protection order) in place to keep the peace. If something goes sideways, I don’t want people asking why something wasn’t done about it.”
Conflicting Claims
In court, Carrie Jones addressed the three protection orders, one at a time. For the first order, she outlined her whereabouts at a different location during the time of one alleged confrontation. She addressed the other plaintiffs’ claims about disputes and exchanges.
The plaintiffs didn’t respond to Jones’ presentations as she made them.
After Meismer announced his decision, Alan Pallas briefly addressed the court. He said he could overlook some of Jones’ earlier words and actions, but recent developments left him feeling unsafe.
In court records, Welch described a confrontation with the Jones.
“Carrie Jones was watching me while I was getting the rest of my things out of the house where Michele Ebeling, my fiancé, lived before she was murdered,” Welch said. “Then, when I left the house, Carrie ran out of her house (cussing) me. … I was arguing about the crime (four murders), and she threatened my life as well.”
Recounting Incidents
Welch then listed an Oct. 31 incident where an individual “called me to inform me that Carrie Jones has bought a firearm. Now, I feel that my life is in danger. I have feedback from folks around where I am living that Carrie Jones has been trying to find me.”
Sherry Pallas, who lives at 305 Elm Street in Laurel, said in her petition and affidavit that she has been harassed.
Pallas described an Aug. 27 incident in which the couple was leaving their home for shopping.
“(Jones) came up to my car yelling, ‘What are you looking at? I will kill you two. I will kill everyone in Laurel.’ She started running after me,” she said.
Pallas said she didn’t go to the store, instead returning home with Jones yelling she would kill the couple and wanted Alan Pallas to fight.
Sherry Pallas said she fears Jones will break into their house and kill the couple. Pallas said she no longer feels safe walking two blocks to the store and even feels “jumpy” and restricted to her house.
“We need these protection orders to help feel safe, and she should not have any right to possess any type of fire arms, bullets or shells,” Pallas said.
Pallas said she has filed a police report and wants to press charges for terroristic threats. She described occasion where Jones “was outside yelling, ‘What the f--- you looking at?’” and flipping obscenities at passersby.
Alan Pallas described a similar incident, adding that Jones approached him and raised her hand in a gesture of holding a gun and shooting him. Pallas said he reported the incident to 911.
Jones Speaks Out
During her presentation, Jones provided details that she said refuted those accusations against her. She called the orders a matter of bad faith and harassment that are trying to cast her as a “violent, insane person.”
She addressed a reported Sept. 17 incident in which she allegedly had a confrontation with one of the plaintiffs during mid-afternoon. She produced receipts and other sources showing she had spent the day out of town.
In another case, she showed photos of her house with windows still boarded up from a Nebraska State Patrol SWAT entry into the house last August.
She asked how she could be watching others if her windows were boarded up. On the other hand, she noted the reporting party must be watching her all the time, which she considered harassment.
Jones also questioned why the three complaints weren’t filed immediately. “Why wait two months to file a harassment order or police report?” she asked.
As for purchasing a gun, she noted, “I bought it for home defense, not to arm up.” She added that Nebraska is an open carry state, and she had contacted a Nebraska State Patrol official to make him aware of her gun purchase.
“I’m not a gunslinger,” she added.
Jones noticed reports that didn’t include any specific days and time or names of individuals. She also dismissed Welch’s claims that she was trying to find him to cause harm.
“He did this to look victimized, to trash my reputation and out of spite,” she said.
Jones listed other accounts of people, both known and strangers, who says she should leave Laurel and threaten to force her out. Others have moved things onto her property.
However, Jones said she remains a strong woman with a military background. She has posted three “no trespassing” signs on her property and says she means business.
“If I’m harassed, I’ll drop them,” she said. “I have military training. I can drop them without harming them.”
Jones said she has no criminal record and has passed background checks for work and for purchasing guns. She says her accusers are suffering from paranoia.
“I’m an introvert, but I stand up for myself,” she said.
Meismer said he felt keeping the protection orders in place maintained a boundary or separation among the parties, or as much as possible in the Cedar County community.
The judge encouraged the disputing parties to maintain their distance from each other.
“We need to try to mind our own business,” he said. “If we do, we’ll be fine.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.