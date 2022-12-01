Amid Laurel Turmoil, Judge Keeps Protection Orders In Place
HARTINGTON, Neb. – Citing the unusual circumstances, a Cedar County judge has kept three restraining orders in place against the wife of a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with quadruple homicide.

District Judge Bryan Meismer made the decision Thursday to retain the one-year protection orders against Carrie Jones. She asked for the hearing, seeking the removal of the orders granted to Laurel residents Brian Welch and Alan and Sherry Pallas.

