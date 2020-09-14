During the month of September, the Yankton Community Library is hosting a scavenger hunt throughout town in celebration of Library Card Sign-up Month.
Starting Sept. 1, letters will be hung in the windows of participating businesses and organizations. You must collect all the letters and arrange them properly to solve the mystery phrase. The instructions and clue sheet will be available at the Yankton Community Library’s website (cityofyankton.org/library) or by curbside pickup at the library beginning Sept. 1. And while you are stopping by the library or visiting the website, let us know if we can help you sign up for a library card. Scavenger hunt participants will have one month to solve the clues that lead to the businesses and organizations around Yankton that have a letter in their window.
Completed phrases are due by Sept. 30. They can be turned in by putting your clue sheet with the mystery phrase in an envelope and dropping it in the book drop or by emailing the answer to library@cityofyankton.org. All correct entries will be entered into a drawing for one of the many prizes donated by the participating businesses.
Adults, kids, families and individuals are all invited to join in the fun and enjoy the many amazing businesses we have in Yankton.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
