The Yankton School Board approved the implementation of free rapid-antigen testing for COVID-19 in the public schools.
This program is not designed for parents to send sick kids to school for a rapid COVID test, Yankton School District (YSD) Superintendent Wayne Kindle announced at Monday’s meeting, but with parental permission, both the student’s family and the school district could know within 15-20 minutes whether the student is positive for COVID-19.
“Last week, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) met with school administrators across the state via Zoom to discuss the opportunity for schools to participate in rapid testing that would be available in all our schools,” Kindle told the school board.
According to current school policy, students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in school are sent home for up to 10 days unless they are seen by a health-care professional and obtain written permission to return to school.
“This is a requirement of the Department of Health, that we follow this,” Kindle said. “The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen test would provide parents with an option to have their child tested at school for COVID-19.”
The test would only be administered with parental permission, but it would not prevent students from being sent home, he cautioned.
Students who test negative would still have to go home, see a health care provider and get permission to return to the classroom.
“This test has about a 99% accuracy rate for testing positive, which is what we’re really testing for,” Kindle said. “On the other hand, approximately four out of 10 negative test results are false negatives.”
With that in mind, a negative test would still require follow-up with a health care provider for further COVID testing or to rule out some other health-related issue, he said.
“It’s a good reminder that, before COVID-19, if you had a fever or you were sick, we sent kids home,” Kindle said. “We did not want sick kids at school, and that remains the same with COVID-19.”
In a related issue, the school board also approved the extension of its mask mandate until its January meeting.
The board also heard a recap from YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz of how Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds and Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) were used by YSD.
“As it stands right now, $1.3 million has been allocated to Yankton schools,” Bietz said. “We’ve done a lot of things with those funds.”
Through the October school board bills, Bietz estimated that YSD has spent the following sums:
• $125,000 on PPE for staff and students;
• $50,000 on sanitation measures, cleaners and cleaning equipment;
• $160,000 to hire six additional paraprofessionals this year;
• $80,000 to install classroom sound enhancements in elementary schools;
• $50,000 has been budgeted for connectivity costs for e-learners;
• YSD entered into a $40,000 professional services agreement to improve air filtration in the schools;
• $10,000-$15,000 has been budgeted for additional filtration supplies;
• $20,000-$25,000 on licensing for e-learners;
This list will likely change and expand as the school year progresses, he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• approved a Title IX policy and a new master teacher contract;
• authorized an Amended tax levy request;
• appointed Terry Crandall as the official Yankton School District delegate to the annual Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Assembly.
• heard from Zach Campbell, the new assistant principal at Yankton High School, who announced the results of senior and junior class officer elections and told board members about the YHS fall play performed last week at the outdoor amphitheater in Yankton’s Riverside Park.
• heard from Stewart School Principal Jerome Klimisch, who updated the board on Stewart’s School’s “Paint the Plow” project, its Summer Reading Program and the new software at the school library.
