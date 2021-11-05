SD Legislature Tackles Redistricting Process Monday

PIERRE — Heading into Monday’s special session, South Dakota legislators remain divided over redistricting that will affect the state’s residents — and who represents them — for the next 10 years.
The House and Senate versions differ dramatically in some ways, and southeast South Dakotans have objected to splitting counties and even one plan that splits the City of Vermillion into three legislative districts.
While carving up Vermillion now doesn’t seem likely, almost anything goes when the Legislature convenes Monday, according to District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton). He served on the House Redistricting Committee that advanced what is known as the “Grouse” version, while the Senate has proposed its “Blackbird” version.
Republicans dominate the Legislature, but GOP factions have developed, with each faction proposing a different plan.
Cwach noted the sometime contentious feelings that can develop when balancing rapidly-growing versus declining population areas, keeping communities and counties intact where possible and ensuring fair representation of Native Americans and other minorities.
“My biggest takeaway from being a part of (the) redistricting (committee) is that there are definitely wrong ways to do redistricting, but there is no right way to do it,” Cwach said.
In past redistricting, Yankton County has fallen within the population range and has comprised District 18. However, the Yankton County population hasn’t grown enough in the past decade to remain a district by itself.
One of the original House maps divides Yankton County, but Cwach feels confident the county will remain intact. However, the question remains as to which areas will be added to form the new District 18.
House Republicans have indicated they would change the idea of splitting Yankton County, Cwach said.
“(The split) was not well-received, particularly by me. Yankton County is 750 people short of being within the range of population to remain one district, so a small amount of population will have to be added elsewhere,” he said.
“Most maps have Irene and Wakonda joining District 18 in Yankton County. One map has Tabor and Tyndall. … Most maps add Irene and Wakonda largely because it makes the other southeastern districts compliant with population requirements.”
The House “Grouse” version:
• District 16 would consist of Union County and a portion of Lincoln County;
• District 17 would consist of Clay and Turner counties and a portion of Hutchinson County;
• District 18 would consist of Yankton County and a portion of Hutchinson County; and
• District 19 would consist of Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas and Gregory counties and a portion of Hutchinson County.
Some of the original maps drew raised eyebrows and staunch opposition in area counties.
District 17 Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) noted he, along with District 17 Reps. Sydney Davis (R-Burbank) and Richard Vasgaard (R-Centerville), submitted written objections to the original plans, and they appeared personally before the redistricting committee and testified against those plans.
District 16 Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton), vice chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, wants to see representation reflecting his rapidly-growth legislative district. He noted 33 of the 66 counties lost population between 2010 and 2020.
“I favor the ‘Falcon’ map, which keeps Union, Clay, Turner and Yankton whole and only removes one small precinct from Hutchinson County. As a legislator representing Union County, I will oppose any plan that splits up the county. That took place in the 1980s.”
Bolin made the case for keeping Union County intact. He noted the county’s growth, particularly in the Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City areas.
“Union County has been whole for 30 years,” he said. “It has grown by 6,626 people since 1990. Yankton (County has grown) only 3,000 since 1990. No need to split one of the fastest growing counties in our area.”
Other area counties are also raising their objections in letters to the Senate and House redistricting committees.
The Turner County Commissioners opposed splitting their county into as many as three legislative districts. They believe a three-way split would not adhere to legislative policy of respecting county boundaries and leaving them as closely intact as possible.
“If Turner County were to be split into three, as the current proposed map shows, it would put our county at a disadvantage for legislation and representation, as we would be the afterthought of three other much larger population centers within each of those districts,” the commissioners wrote.
The commissioners favor a district that consists of all of Turner County, all of Clay County and a small portion of Hutchinson County. “At the very least, we would be more in favor of a split that divides Turner County into two districts rather than three,” they wrote.
The commissioners also noted the impact that splitting the county would place on two regional water districts. In addition, Turner County Auditor Sheila Hagemann cited much more challenging election and voting procedures that could occur with multiple districts.
The Dakota Valley Business Council, which represents more than 100 businesses in the Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City, also opposes effort to split Union County, according to Executive Director Barbara Sloniker. The board recommends the Falcon map keeping Union County together.
“All felt the Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City had more in common with the growing communities north of us (Tea, Harrisburg) than with Vermillion,” she wrote. “Also, the county prefers it that way for elections, and people are familiar with the boundaries now.”
In approaching redistricting, Cwach cited the clear policy including similar population numbers, districts that are contiguous and compact, respect for political boundaries and complying with federal voting rights legislation.
“We should be able to agree on districts based on these straightforward guidelines, but a lot of members of the House and Senate just don’t want to agree with each other,” he said.
Rapid growth in some areas of the state is driving the need to redraw boundaries, relook at rural areas and shift representation, Cwach said.
“By far, drawing districts for the metro areas is much easier than in rural areas because there is just more population to work with,” he said. “The lack of population growth in rural areas means you have to start combining and/or splitting counties. That’s tough. I don’t think anyone on the committee wants to split counties, but that’s often the only way to make a map work in rural areas.”
The Legislature must finalize the process by Dec. 1. If it doesn’t, the task goes to the South Dakota Supreme Court — which Cwach sees as a real possibility.
“I do not know what is going to happen. I think the divisions between the House Republicans and Senate Republicans are so deep that I would not be surprised if the Supreme Court had to end up doing redistricting. This may not be a bad thing,” he said.
“Of all the proposed maps, I think the Senate map ‘Blackbird’ may be able to get through the House, but it will be a close vote. I do not think the Senate will accept any map that comes from the House.”
The current battles may spur discussion on future redistricting and who should control the process, Cwach said.
“I think the lesson that I have learned from being a part of this process is that politicians should not be involved in it,” he said. “I hope I am part of the last legislative redistricting committee run by politicians, and in the future, an independent commission will do this job.”
Responses were not received from redistricting committee members District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) and District 19 Rep. Kent Peterson (R-Salem).
