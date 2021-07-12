Redeeming Grace Bible Church is hosting its Wilderness Escape VBS, where attendees will explore what life was like for the ancient Israelites. This is set for Sunday-Wednesday, July 18-21, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the church, located at 708 E. 19th Street (corner of 19th & Burleigh) in Yankton. Ages 3 through 12 years are welcome and everything is free.
They’ve escaped captivity in Egypt … but now what? Participants will craft cool projects in the Israelite Camp, race through the wilderness as they play games, visit with Moses and sing praises to the one true God who saved the Israelites and led them to the Promised Land. Plus, they’ll meet lots of new friends.
Pre-register online at RedeemingGraceBC.org Call 661-0938 with questions.
