Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday

This video image of a mountain lion running across a street in Vermillion was taken by a Vermillion police officer early Friday.

 Image: Vermillion Police Department

VERMILLION — The Vermillion Police Department gave an early Friday morning warning to community residents: Watch out for a big cat.

A mountain lion, actually.

