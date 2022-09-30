Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday

VERMILLION — The Vermillion Police Department gave an early Friday morning warning to community residents: Watch out for a big cat.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 3:58 pm
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Police Department gave an early Friday morning warning to community residents: Watch out for a big cat.
A mountain lion, actually.
The Facebook post includes video, taken by a VPD officer, as he was patrolling in the 100 block of N. Dakota Street.
The post, issued electronically at about 5 a.m., states:
"Good morning Vermillion,
“An officer sighted a mountain lion while on patrol, at about 4:15 a.m., crossing N. Dakota Street in about the 100 block. Please be aware, if you plan to go for a morning jog, walk, etc., in case our visitor hasn't left town yet."
That post was later followed by this comment, also issued by the police department:
" Our local Game, Fish, & Parks Officer was contacted about this sighting. While confident the mountain lion has likely moved on out of town, he wanted to remind everyone that human attacks are very unlikely. Use extra caution if you have small pets outside or unaccompanied children if further sightings are reported in your area."
Here is a link to the Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/vermillionpd/videos/766811917955745
